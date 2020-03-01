FCA Corp TX Makes New $3.74 Million Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 174,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,000. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of FCA Corp TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. FCA Corp TX owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,770.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,348,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,587 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,254,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,946,000 after acquiring an additional 128,844 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 955,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after acquiring an additional 50,142 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 894,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after acquiring an additional 34,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 578,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after acquiring an additional 42,196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.48. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $21.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

