FCA Corp TX Purchases Shares of 215,877 Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 215,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,000. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of FCA Corp TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. FCA Corp TX owned 1.01% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

