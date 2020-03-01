FCA Corp TX Raises Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNDX. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

FNDX stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.97. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $43.65.

