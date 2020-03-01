Feathercoin (FTC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.03 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. Feathercoin has a market cap of $2.03 million and $2,619.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 269,517,880 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, BX Thailand, Bittylicious, QBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

