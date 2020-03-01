Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Gabelli lowered shares of Ferro to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

In other Ferro news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $213,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ferro by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,289,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,444,000 after purchasing an additional 151,153 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Ferro by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,405,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,500,000 after purchasing an additional 221,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ferro by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,397,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,626 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ferro by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,798,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,501,000 after purchasing an additional 288,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ferro by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,446,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,287,000 after purchasing an additional 111,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FOE traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.62. 938,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,761. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $12.94. Ferro has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.54 million, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.16.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

