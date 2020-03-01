Fetch (FET) Price Reaches $0.0409 on Top Exchanges

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. Fetch has a total market capitalization of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Fetch token can now be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Fetch

FET is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

