Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Global Financial Private Capital Inc

Global Financial Private Capital Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,988 shares of company stock valued at $15,142,199 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIS. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.86.

FIS stock opened at $139.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a PE ratio of 147.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $104.73 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

