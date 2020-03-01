Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,213 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,142,000 after purchasing an additional 324,493 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,032,000 after purchasing an additional 338,283 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,224,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,005,000 after purchasing an additional 203,881 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in AT&T by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,939,000 after purchasing an additional 878,967 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in AT&T by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,518,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,295,000 after purchasing an additional 166,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $35.22 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $256.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day moving average is $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

