Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX Has $8.39 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.2% of Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.20.

NYSE TMO opened at $290.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.67 and a 12 month high of $342.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $330.57 and a 200-day moving average of $306.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

