Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $69.03 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.71.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

