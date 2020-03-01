Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX Purchases 11,854 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Starwood Property Trust comprises 1.8% of Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX owned approximately 0.10% of Starwood Property Trust worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 484.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD opened at $22.18 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $286.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

