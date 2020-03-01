Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX Sells 1,548 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $1,040,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 130,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,868,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD opened at $159.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $155.47 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.27. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.