Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX Sells 2,347 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.9% of Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 68.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 16,696 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $97.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Gabelli began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

