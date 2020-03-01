Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX Sells 845 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lessened its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,481,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,257,000 after purchasing an additional 672,259 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,040,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,035,000 after buying an additional 68,902 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,023,000 after buying an additional 49,371 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,448,000 after buying an additional 57,443 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 909,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,720,000 after buying an additional 27,261 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $139.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.11. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $119.94 and a 1-year high of $161.87. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.41.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.08%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

