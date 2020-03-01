Financial Comparison: Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) and ReneSola (NASDAQ:SOL)

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) and ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Synaptics and ReneSola, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptics 1 3 6 0 2.50 ReneSola 0 1 1 0 2.50

Synaptics currently has a consensus price target of $71.63, indicating a potential upside of 8.44%. ReneSola has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,579.39%. Given ReneSola’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ReneSola is more favorable than Synaptics.

Profitability

This table compares Synaptics and ReneSola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptics -1.16% 15.92% 7.55% ReneSola -2.42% 1.70% 0.56%

Volatility & Risk

Synaptics has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReneSola has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synaptics and ReneSola’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptics $1.47 billion 1.52 -$22.90 million $2.50 26.42 ReneSola $80.50 million 0.62 $1.76 million $0.01 131.00

ReneSola has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Synaptics. Synaptics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReneSola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.8% of Synaptics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of ReneSola shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Synaptics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Synaptics beats ReneSola on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The company also provides TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad; AudioSmart personal voice and audio solutions; VideoSmart single-chip 4K UHD media processors for TVs, set-top boxes, and over-the-top streaming devices; and ImagingSmart solutions. In addition, it offers TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers; and consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. As of February 28, 2018, it operated approximately 80 solar power projects with an aggregate capacity of 212 MW. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

