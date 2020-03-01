Financial Contrast: Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) & Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SNEC)

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) and Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and Sanchez Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy $3.00 billion 0.48 -$2.02 billion $0.33 8.24 Sanchez Energy $1.06 billion 0.00 $85.21 million N/A N/A

Sanchez Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crescent Point Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and Sanchez Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy -73.75% 4.85% 2.54% Sanchez Energy 2.22% -18.15% 3.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.1% of Crescent Point Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Sanchez Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crescent Point Energy and Sanchez Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Point Energy 0 2 5 0 2.71 Sanchez Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus price target of $6.61, suggesting a potential upside of 143.09%. Given Crescent Point Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Crescent Point Energy is more favorable than Sanchez Energy.

Summary

Crescent Point Energy beats Sanchez Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Sanchez Energy

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, the company had assembled approximately 271,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale; and owned approximately 34,000 net acres in the TMS. Sanchez Energy Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

