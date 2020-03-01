Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,485 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.98% of Financial Institutions worth $15,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 22,002 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 19,762 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the third quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of FISI opened at $26.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $33.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.90.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

