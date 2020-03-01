Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of -1.73

News coverage about Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Financial Institutions earned a news impact score of -1.73 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Financial Institutions’ analysis:

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Shares of FISI stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. Financial Institutions has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.90.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FISI. ValuEngine raised Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.