Financial Review: Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) vs. Clarkston Financial (NYSE:CKFC)

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) and Clarkston Financial (OTCMKTS:CKFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Bank System and Clarkston Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bank System $616.35 million 5.10 $169.06 million $3.29 18.48 Clarkston Financial $9.22 million 3.75 $2.35 million N/A N/A

Community Bank System has higher revenue and earnings than Clarkston Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Community Bank System has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarkston Financial has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Community Bank System and Clarkston Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bank System 0 1 0 0 2.00 Clarkston Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Community Bank System presently has a consensus target price of $63.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.60%. Given Community Bank System’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Community Bank System is more favorable than Clarkston Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Community Bank System and Clarkston Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bank System 27.43% 9.70% 1.58% Clarkston Financial 24.58% 13.80% 1.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.1% of Community Bank System shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Community Bank System shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of Clarkston Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Community Bank System beats Clarkston Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides loans comprising consumer mortgages; general purpose commercial and industrial loans, and mortgages on commercial properties; installment loans that are originated through selected dealerships and are secured by automobiles, marine, and other recreational vehicles; personal installment loans and lines of credit for consumers; and home equity products. In addition, the company offers broker-dealer and investment advisory services; and asset management services to individuals, corporations, corporate pension and profit sharing plans, and foundations, as well as operates as a full-service insurance agency that offers personal and commercial property insurance, and other risk management products and services. Further, it offers contribution plan administration services, actuarial and benefits consulting services, and collective investment fund administration and institutional trust services, as well as employee benefit trust, retirement plan administration, VEBA/HRA, and health and welfare consulting services. Additionally, the company provides wealth management, higher educational planning, fiduciary, risk management, and personal financial planning services; and investment alternatives, including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and advisory products, as well as transfer agency and master recordkeeping services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 224 branches in Upstate New York, as well as Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts. Community Bank System, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in DeWitt, New York.

About Clarkston Financial

Clarkston Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Clarkston State Bank, provides a range of banking products to retail and commercial customers in Michigan. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and demand deposit accounts, as well as CDs and IRAs; commercial loan products, such as commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, construction loans, equipment/fixed asset acquisition loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and working capital and term loans; and consumer loan products, including auto loans, boat loans, motorcycle and RV loans, home equity lines of credit, and home equity loans, as well as credit cards. It also provides overdraft protection, cash management, and credit card merchant processing services; safe deposit boxes and sweep accounts; and check imaging, telephone banking, mobile banking, online banking, and wire transfer, and automated transaction machine services. The company operates through two full service branches. Clarkston Financial Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Waterford, Michigan.

