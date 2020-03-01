FintruX Network (FTX) 1-Day Volume Hits $355.00

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $803,545.00 and approximately $355.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network token can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded down 30.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.75 or 0.02674617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00223756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00131910 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX.

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

