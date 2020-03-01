FintruX Network Price Tops $0.0110 on Major Exchanges (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 37.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $343.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX.

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

