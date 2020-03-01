Fire Lotto (FLOT) Trading 19.1% Lower Over Last Week

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded up 50.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $107,635.00 and $89.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fire Lotto token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Crex24 and TOPBTC. Over the last week, Fire Lotto has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006472 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00039088 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00424193 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012269 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011715 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012494 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001711 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fire Lotto Token Profile

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TOPBTC, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

