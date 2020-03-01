FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Short Interest Down 6.5% in February

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,890,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the January 30th total of 14,850,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of FEYE opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $235.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.65 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $1,082,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 345,101 shares in the company, valued at $6,225,622.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 14,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FEYE shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FireEye from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

