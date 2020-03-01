First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Short Interest Up 10.7% in February

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the January 30th total of 2,910,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE FBP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,960,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,079. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

