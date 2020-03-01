First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Short Interest Down 7.3% in February

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the January 30th total of 97,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

First Internet Bancorp stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.29. 61,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,003. The company has a market capitalization of $243.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average is $23.16. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.37%. Equities analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INBK. ValuEngine cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

