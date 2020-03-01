First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Short Interest Down 14.8% in February

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the January 30th total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered First Northwest BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered First Northwest BanCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get First Northwest BanCorp alerts:

In other news, Director Craig Alan Curtis acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Deines acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $50,550.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $100,496 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp during the third quarter valued at $198,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 7.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Northwest BanCorp stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $168.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08. First Northwest BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 16.00%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from First Northwest BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

First Northwest BanCorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.