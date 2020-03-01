First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.27.

FRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $100.57 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.93 and its 200 day moving average is $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRC. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 506.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 59.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

