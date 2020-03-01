FirstBlood (1ST) Price Hits $0.0737

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One FirstBlood token can now be bought for approximately $0.0737 or 0.00000860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Livecoin, OKEx and IDEX. During the last week, FirstBlood has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. FirstBlood has a total market cap of $6.31 million and approximately $2,736.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FirstBlood Token Profile

FirstBlood’s genesis date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io.

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, ZB.COM, Liqui, OKEx, Gatecoin, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

