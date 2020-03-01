Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 66.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mongodb stock opened at $152.50 on Friday. Mongodb Inc has a 52-week low of $95.30 and a 52-week high of $184.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Mongodb in a report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Mongodb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mongodb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.64.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $653,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,256.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.40, for a total transaction of $3,435,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,050,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,321 shares of company stock valued at $32,870,872 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

