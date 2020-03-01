Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 5,046 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LEA. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.08.

Shares of LEA opened at $111.20 on Friday. Lear Co. has a one year low of $105.10 and a one year high of $159.14. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.31.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 22.02%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

