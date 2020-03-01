Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 7,500 Shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Middleby were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,667,000 after purchasing an additional 43,929 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,001,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 31,065 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Middleby alerts:

MIDD opened at $111.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Middleby Corp has a fifty-two week low of $105.32 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.21 and its 200 day moving average is $113.51.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. Middleby had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $787.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MIDD. ValuEngine raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wellington Shields lowered shares of Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.