Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Arconic were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $13,186,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 317.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 507,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 386,236 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 32.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,467,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,162,000 after purchasing an additional 360,441 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 553,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,024,000 after purchasing an additional 327,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 625,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,258,000 after purchasing an additional 299,362 shares in the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARNC shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

ARNC opened at $29.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.52. Arconic Inc has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arconic Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Arconic’s payout ratio is presently 3.79%.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

