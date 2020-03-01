Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSU. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.71.

NYSE:KSU opened at $150.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.61. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $107.89 and a 1-year high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

In other news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 1,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.65, for a total transaction of $151,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,301.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,493. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

