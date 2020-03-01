Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,892 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in BorgWarner by 636.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 71,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 61,590 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in BorgWarner by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 15,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 10,102 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.64.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.