Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 9,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 362.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 10,028 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.08 and a 200-day moving average of $73.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $59.31 and a 12-month high of $86.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

