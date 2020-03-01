Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,349,000 after acquiring an additional 457,001 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth about $10,308,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 550,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,914,000 after acquiring an additional 69,547 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 124,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,139,000 after acquiring an additional 51,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 428.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 45,866 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

NYSE:AYI opened at $102.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.50. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.18 and a 1-year high of $147.44.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $834.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.72 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from to and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.33.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.