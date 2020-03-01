Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $2.20 Million Position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $882,977,000 after buying an additional 290,358 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 66,932.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 152,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,072,000 after buying an additional 152,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,442,000 after buying an additional 93,165 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 502.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 99,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after buying an additional 82,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 2,764.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after buying an additional 69,813 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $150.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.89. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.28 and a 12 month high of $352.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABMD shares. BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $198.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on ABIOMED in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.00.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

