Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VST. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 362.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vistra Energy news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $501,107,436.39. Insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of VST opened at $19.23 on Friday. Vistra Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is -2,500.00%.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

