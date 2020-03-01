Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 77,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 530,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after buying an additional 100,087 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,950,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $782,645,000 after buying an additional 165,595 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $944,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $5,575,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,801,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,894,355.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at $583,446,579.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,248 shares of company stock worth $15,719,813 over the last 90 days. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $54.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.44.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEIC. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

