Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $2.81 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 281.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 881.1% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 25,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 22,997 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 37,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $586,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $1,137,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.70.

Shares of PHM opened at $40.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.