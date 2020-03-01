Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.15 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHRW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,037,635,000 after buying an additional 239,995 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $744,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 9,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $68.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.70. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $91.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHRW. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

