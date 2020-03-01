Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.24 Million Stake in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $78.44 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.86.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($1.52). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $218.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.14 million. Research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLG. ValuEngine cut SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.53.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

