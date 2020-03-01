Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,581,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,154,000 after purchasing an additional 298,112 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Barclays raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.40. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.47 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $219,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,435. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

