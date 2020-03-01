Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Invests $2.63 Million in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 79,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $352.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.32. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.66 and a 1 year high of $413.02.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $624.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 76.08% and a return on equity of 4.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

