Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,240,000 after acquiring an additional 58,861 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the third quarter worth approximately $707,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on UHAL. BidaskClub raised shares of AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

UHAL opened at $322.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.04. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $295.82 and a 1 year high of $426.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.70.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($2.07). AMERCO had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $927.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. AMERCO’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMERCO will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen purchased 1,910 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $373.87 per share, with a total value of $714,091.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 5,420 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $343.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,861,553.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,330 shares of company stock worth $3,606,835. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.