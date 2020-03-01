Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 30,100 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 94.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETFC. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 327.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,453,192.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,264.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETFC. UBS Group cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.19.

ETFC stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average is $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $34.68 and a 1 year high of $57.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

