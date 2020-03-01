Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 3,800 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of FOX by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,379,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,022,000 after purchasing an additional 656,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FOX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,383,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,744,000 after purchasing an additional 249,452 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,867,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FOX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,294,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,103,000 after purchasing an additional 47,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,141,000. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOX opened at $30.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion and a PE ratio of 13.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.26. Fox Corp has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $41.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOX. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $625,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

