Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stock Position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 160.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned about 0.06% of Eaton Vance worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 477.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

EV stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.54. Eaton Vance Corp has a fifty-two week low of $36.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.98 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Eaton Vance in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $550,928.06.

Eaton Vance Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.