Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Stock Position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Xerox were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XRX. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Xerox by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 682.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

XRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $32.20 on Friday. Xerox Corp has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.10.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

