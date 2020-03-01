Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 102,100 Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,039,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,896 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,201,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Pentair by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $270,510.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,569.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Pentair PLC has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNR. Cowen increased their target price on Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

